OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will participate in an armchair discussion at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal to discuss how Canada can seize on new opportunities to lead the global economy, with a focus on recent federal investments in Quebec.

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 11:30 am (ET)

Members of the media are asked to contact Jean-Baptiste Portrait, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, at [email protected] or by telephone at (514) 669-6768 to confirm their attendance and receive event details. Please arrive no later than 15 minutes before the start of the event.

For further information: Contacts: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]