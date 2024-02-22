/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to participate in an armchair discussion hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal/ Français
Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will participate in an armchair discussion at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal to discuss how Canada can seize on new opportunities to lead the global economy, with a focus on recent federal investments in Quebec.
Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024
Time: 11:30 am (ET)
Members of the media are asked to contact Jean-Baptiste Portrait, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, at [email protected] or by telephone at (514) 669-6768 to confirm their attendance and receive event details. Please arrive no later than 15 minutes before the start of the event.
For further information: Contacts: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
