GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will announce funding for the skilled trades in Windsor, Ontario, to improve the participation of women apprentices and apprentices from other equity-deserving groups facing barriers in the Red Seal trades.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and the Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk, will accompany the Minister.

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. EST



Place: Build a Dream

6465 Hawthorne Drive,

Windsor, Ontario

