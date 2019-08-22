/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to announce federal investments to support local women-led businesses/ Français
Aug 22, 2019, 06:00 ET
SAINT-PIE, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Saint-Pie to announce federal investments to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec. She will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Time:
3:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Location:
Ferme Équinoxe
