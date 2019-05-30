/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bains to discuss trust in a digital world at Data Forum event/

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will deliver remarks on data and trust and participate in a panel discussion at the Data Forum event organized by the Competition Bureau.

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: National Arts Centre

Canada Room

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, Ontario

The Minister will be available to media following the event.

