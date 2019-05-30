/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bains to discuss trust in a digital world at Data Forum event/

May 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will deliver remarks on data and trust and participate in a panel discussion at the Data Forum event organized by the Competition Bureau.
Date:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Time:
9:00 a.m.
Location:
National Arts Centre
Canada Room
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario
The Minister will be available to media following the event.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
