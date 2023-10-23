/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Anand to make announcement on the restorative engagement program in the federal public service/ Français
23 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board of Canada, the Honourable Anita Anand, will provide an update about the next steps in the creation of a new restorative engagement program for public service employees.
Minister Anand and the panel of experts will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.
Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for access.
Date
October 23, 2023
Time (local time)
1:15 p.m.
Location
National Press Theatre
Room 325
180 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Contacts (media): Ezechiel Nana, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-576-7633; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]
