/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make an announcement in Yellowknife about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness/

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Aug 29, 2019, 08:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will announce the launch of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

                  

DATE:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Hope's Haven
5114 52 Street
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

