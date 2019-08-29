/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make an announcement in Yellowknife about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness/ Français
Aug 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will announce the launch of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.
This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
DATE:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Hope's Haven
