/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in the Municipality of the County of Kings/ Français
News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Feb 27, 2025, 05:00 ET
COLDBROOK, NS, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants and His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, February 27, 2025
|
Time:
|
10 a.m. AST
|
Location:
|
Council Chambers, Municipal Complex
181 Coldbrook Village Park Drive
Coldbrook, Nova Scotia, B4R 1B9
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ashley Thompson, Communications Specialist, Municipality of the County of Kings, 902-680-8574, [email protected]
