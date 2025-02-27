COLDBROOK, NS, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants and His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025



Time: 10 a.m. AST



Location: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex 181 Coldbrook Village Park Drive Coldbrook, Nova Scotia, B4R 1B9

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ashley Thompson, Communications Specialist, Municipality of the County of Kings, 902-680-8574, [email protected]