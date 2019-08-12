/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. John's/

ST JOHN'S, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the First Light Headquarters with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and Daniel Pottle, Executive Director for the First Light St. John's Friendship Centre.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m. NDT



Location: 42 Bannerman Street

First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Geoff Higdon, Director of Public Relations, Office of the Premier, 709-729-3558, geoffhigdon@gov.nl.ca; Daniel Pottle, Executive Director(Interim), First Light Friendship Centre, 709-726-5902 ext. 223, executivedirector@firstlightnl.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

