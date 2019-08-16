/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Labrador City/ Français

LABRADOR CITY, NL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment; Walter Parsons, Vice President of Transmission and Town Services at Nalcor Energy, and Don Stevens, Vice President Processing, Tata Steel Minerals Canada. 

Date:

Friday, August 16, 2019


Time:

9:30 a.m. ADT


Location:

Two Seasons Inn
96 Avalon Drive
Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador

