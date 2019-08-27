/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada, Popkum, Chawathil, Shxw'ōw'hámel, Skawahlook, Yale, Peters and Union Bar First Nations/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 10:00 ET
HOPE, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chiefs and community members from the Popkum, Chawathil, Shxw'ōw'hámel, Skawahlook, Yale, Peters and Union Bar First Nations.
Date: August 27, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. (PDT)
Where: Chawathil First Nation
Te Lalemtset Gymnasium
4-60814 Lougheed Hwy 7
Hope, BC
V0X 1L3
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
