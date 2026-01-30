ARDROSSAN, AB, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Alberta.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Time: 11 am (MT)

Location:

Ardrossan Recreation Complex

80 First Avenue

Ardrossan, Alberta

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Government of Canada, Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Government of Alberta, Jonathan Gauthier, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Technology and Innovation, [email protected]