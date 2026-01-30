/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Alberta to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/ Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Jan 30, 2026, 07:00 ET
ARDROSSAN, AB, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Alberta.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Friday, January 30, 2026
Time: 11 am (MT)
Location:
Ardrossan Recreation Complex
80 First Avenue
Ardrossan, Alberta
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Government of Canada, Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Government of Alberta, Jonathan Gauthier, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Technology and Innovation, [email protected]
