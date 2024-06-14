OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Alberta.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: noon (MT) / 2:00 pm (ET)

Location:

Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site – Visitor Centre

Exhibit Room

Site 127, Comp 6 RR4

Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

