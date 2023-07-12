/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN MONTRÉAL/ Français
12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.
Media are invited to join the Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, along with Martin Lafortune, Director General of Maison l'Exode, for the announcement.
|
Date:
|
July 12th, 2023
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. ET
|
Location:
|
2585 Létourneaux St, Montreal, QC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Shiraz Keushgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article