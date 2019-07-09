/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund/

PICKERING, ON, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Jennifer O'Connell, MP for Pickering—Uxbridge.

Date: July 9, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m.



Location: 550 Dunfair Street, Pickering, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

