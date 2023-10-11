QUÉBEC, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec, will inaugurate the brand new Place George-V and proceed to a ribbon cutting. The inauguration ceremony will be followed by a question period with the media.

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 10 am (eastern time)

Location: Place George-V

The site is located in front of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury (805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue).

A marquee has been set up for the event at Place George-V on the Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue side.

