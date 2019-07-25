/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Government of Canada Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto/ Français
Jul 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event regarding the Data for Canadian Cities Pilot Project with Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO, World Council on City Data.
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
World Council on City Data Headquarters
|
130 Queens Quay East, Suite 1308
|
Toronto, Ontario
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; James Patava, Vice President of Public Affairs & International Relations, World Council on City Data, 416-966-2368, James.Patava@globalcities.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article