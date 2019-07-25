/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Government of Canada Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto/

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event regarding the Data for Canadian Cities Pilot Project with Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO, World Council on City Data.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT



Location: World Council on City Data Headquarters

130 Queens Quay East, Suite 1308

Toronto, Ontario

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; James Patava, Vice President of Public Affairs & International Relations, World Council on City Data, 416-966-2368, James.Patava@globalcities.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

