WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Whitehorse.

Media are invited to join Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Laura Cabott, Mayor for the City of Whitehorse.

Date: February 28, 2024



Time: 10:30 am (MT) Location: Council Chambers (2nd Floor) 2121 2nd Avenue Whitehorse, YT Y1A1C2

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]