Nov 28, 2025, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament of Scarborough Centre--Don Valley East, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, and Councillor Michael Thompson, Scarborough Centre for a housing announcement.
|
Date:
|
November 28, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. ET
|
Location:
|
2444 Eglinton Avenue E,
Toronto, Ontario,
M1K 2P7
