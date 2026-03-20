/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN THOMPSON/ Français
News provided byGovernment of Canada
Mar 20, 2026, 07:00 ET
THOMPSON, MB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot of the SKY Nations Grand Council, and Mayor Colleen Smook, for a housing announcement.
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Date:
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March 20th, 2026
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Time:
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1:00 pm CT
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Location:
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City Hall, second floor
226 Mystery Lake Road
Thompson, MB R8N 1S6
SOURCE Government of Canada
For more information: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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