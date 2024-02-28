SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Saskatoon.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.

Date: February 28, 2024



Time: 9:30 am CST



Location: Saskatoon City Hall

222 3rd Ave N, Saskatoon, SK

S7K 0J5

(Inside Committee Room E)

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]