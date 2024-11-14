/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CALGARY/ Français
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – for a housing announcement.
Date:
November 14, 2024
Time:
11:00 am MT
Location:
Ogden Hub 29 (indoor event space)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
