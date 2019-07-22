/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Designation of the Foreign Trade Zone Point for Greater Montreal/

MONTREAL, July 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - CargoM, the Logistic and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montréal, invites media representatives to the announcement of the designation of the Foreign Trade Zone Point by the Honourable Marc Garneau, federal Minister of Transport.

This initiative will be announced on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

WHAT:

Designation of Greater Montreal's Foreign Trade Zone Point WHEN:

Monday, July 22, 2019 9:30 a.m.









WHERE:

Port of Montreal Building Dominic J. Taddeo Room 2100 Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, Wing 1 Montreal HOW:

To register or arrange an interview, please contact Christian Kamudimba

at ckamudimba@cargo-montreal.ca / 514 508-2609, ext. 225

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres, sector associations and unions around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents over $4.3 billion in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

For further information: Christian Kamudimba, Foreign Trade Zone Point Coordinator, CargoM, 514 508-2609, ext. 225, ckamudimba@cargo-montreal.ca

