/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - David Saint-Jacques Live from Space - Last Opportunity for the Media/

Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 19, 2019, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques will participate in his last press conference in orbit before returning to Earth on June 24. He will be available to answer questions from media representatives.

On this occasion, Michael Groves of the Royal Canadian Mint will recognize the winners of the Wanted: Creative Writers contest.

Media representatives unable to attend the press conference at the CSA will be able to watch it live (or recorded) on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019


Time:

10:20 (ET)


What:

David Saint-Jacques' last press conference live from space


Who:

David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut
Michael Groves, Royal Canadian Mint
Winners of the Wanted: Creative Writers contest


Where:

Canadian Space Agency
John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Saint-Hubert, Quebec  J3Y 8Y9

