/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - David Saint-Jacques Live from Space - Last Opportunity for the Media/

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 19, 2019, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques will participate in his last press conference in orbit before returning to Earth on June 24. He will be available to answer questions from media representatives.

On this occasion, Michael Groves of the Royal Canadian Mint will recognize the winners of the Wanted: Creative Writers contest.

Media representatives unable to attend the press conference at the CSA will be able to watch it live (or recorded) on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019



Time: 10:20 (ET)



What: David Saint-Jacques' last press conference live from space



Who: David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Michael Groves, Royal Canadian Mint

Winners of the Wanted: Creative Writers contest



Where: Canadian Space Agency

John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec J3Y 8Y9

Links:

About the mission

Highlights of David Saint-Jacques' mission

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@asc-csa.gc.ca, Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

