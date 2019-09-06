/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, to make an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation/ Français

News provided by

Indigenous Services Canada

Sep 06, 2019, 08:00 ET

SHOAL LAKE NO. 40, TREATY #3, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will join Chief Redsky at an event on Friday to celebrate a major milestone for water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM (CDT)
Where: Medical Building
Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation

Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Seamus O'Regan
(https://twitter.com/Min_IndServ)

GovCan – Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

Organization Profile

Indigenous Services Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, to make an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation/

News provided by

Indigenous Services Canada

Sep 06, 2019, 08:00 ET