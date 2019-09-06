/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, to make an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation/ Français
Sep 06, 2019, 08:00 ET
SHOAL LAKE NO. 40, TREATY #3, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will join Chief Redsky at an event on Friday to celebrate a major milestone for water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40.
Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM (CDT)
Where: Medical Building
Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation
