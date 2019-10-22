/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Construction site tour: The REM is taking shape on the South Shore/

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The REM project office team and NouvLR, the consortium responsible for designing and building the REM, invite you to its second construction site tour, which will take place on the South Shore. This tour will be an opportunity to see for yourselves the major progress of work in this sector, including the structure of the maintenance and operations centre, and the future terminal Rive-Sud station. The tour will be preceded by a technical briefing.

Date: October 24, 2019 Time: 8:15 a.m. Address: Alt+ Hotel, Quartier Dix30, Red room

6500 De Rome Boulevard, Brossard, Québec J4Y 0B6

Agenda:

8:15 a.m. – Arrival of media

– Arrival of media 8:45 a.m. – Technical briefing (no cameras)

– Technical briefing (no cameras) 10:10 a.m. – Travel by charter bus to the construction site and health/safety briefing

– Travel by charter bus to the construction site and health/safety briefing 10:30 a.m. – Site tour and individual interviews with Jean-Vincent Lacroix and Xavier De Nettancourt

– Site tour and individual interviews with and Xavier De Nettancourt 11:15 a.m. – Bus leaves and return to hotel

Use of personal protective equipment is mandatory. We will provide personal protective equipment on site (helmet, safety vest, gloves and goggles), excluding boots. You must wear safety boots that cover your ankles to take part in the tour. It is mandatory to wear jeans or pants; no capris, shorts, skirts, or dresses allowed. Furthermore, handbags, large earrings, necklaces and long scarves are prohibited.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

