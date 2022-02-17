OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM ET.

CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).

Along with a Canada wide overview, the RMR will include insights on rental housing supply, affordability, and availability in the following Canadian CMAs:

Toronto

Montreal

Vancouver

Victoria

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Hamilton

Ottawa

Quebec

Halifax

Greater Sudbury

Kitchener - Cambridge - Waterloo

- - Belleville

Peterborough

Windsor

St. Catharines -Niagara

-Niagara London

Kingston

Gatineau

For information on this media advisory:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our experts regarding the rental markets and rental affordability in the 22 CMAs covered in the Rental Market Report.

CMHC Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation