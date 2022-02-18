Feb 18, 2022, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM ET.
CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).
Along with a Canada wide overview, the RMR will include insights on rental housing supply, affordability, and availability in the following Canadian CMAs:
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Victoria
- Edmonton
- Calgary
- Regina
- Saskatoon
- Winnipeg
- Hamilton
- Ottawa
- Quebec
- Halifax
- Greater Sudbury
- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
- Belleville
- Peterborough
- Windsor
- St. Catharines-Niagara
- London
- Kingston
- Gatineau
For information on this media advisory:
We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our experts regarding the rental markets and rental affordability in the 22 CMAs covered in the Rental Market Report.
CMHC Media Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
