/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard to hold technical briefing on summer operations in the Arctic/

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to participate in a technical briefing via teleconference on the Canadian Coast Guard's summer operations in the Arctic.

Coast Guard officials will be available via teleconference to answer questions.

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019


Time:

1:00 p.m. (EDT)


Registration:

Media planning to participate must register by emailing Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca or by calling (613) 990-7537, by 10:00 am EDT, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

                         

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

