/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Barbecue Fundraiser Event in Victoria Park to sound alarm on mental health cuts/

LONDON, ON, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas will speak at Local 133's barbecue fundraiser to raise awareness of the effects of Ford government cuts to mental health services on London-area residents with mental health and addictions issues.

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Time: 11.30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park, London (near Richmond side)

Organizers of the barbecue say life for Ontarians with mental health and addictions issues has become even tougher since Doug Ford took office, having cancelled the minimum wage hike planned for January 1 and slashed Ontario Works and ODSP rates. They add that access to affordable housing is virtually impossible, with long housing wait lists getting even longer.

"Premier Ford has only been in office a little more than a year, and already cuts are taking a grave toll on our mental health care system and our communities," said Local 133 president Tischa Forster. "We've got to get the message out – loud and clear – that with more supports needed for mental health and addictions care, we need more funding, not less."

Thomas noted a recent report by Feed Ontario says that poverty costs the province $33-billion a year in lost productivity and extra health care and justice costs.

"We all pay the price for poverty," said Thomas. "The Ford government can't continue to ignore these problems because the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of helping our most vulnerable citizens."

OPSEU Local 133 represents community mental health and addictions care workers and professionals.

