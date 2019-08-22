/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Agreement between Canada and Quebec to help youth transition into the labour market/ Français
Aug 22, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity for Quebec and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, will announce measures to help Quebec youth gain the skills and work experience they need to find and maintain good employment.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, August 22, 2019
|
TIME:
|
9:30 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Entreprise de formation Dimensions
|
3025 Tassé Avenue
|
Québec, Quebec
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
