/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Agreement between Canada and Quebec to help youth transition into the labour market/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity for Quebec and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, will announce measures to help Quebec youth gain the skills and work experience they need to find and maintain good employment.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, August 22, 2019



TIME : 9:30 a.m.



PLACE : Entreprise de formation Dimensions

3025 Tassé Avenue

Québec, Quebec

