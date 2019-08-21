/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Economuseum Network Society/

SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS, QUEBEC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, will announce financial support for the Economuseum Network Society.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Time

11:30 a.m.

Location

Maison Cassis Monna & Filles

1225 Royal Road

Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC

G0A 4E0

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca