/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Economuseum Network Society/

Aug 21, 2019, 06:30 ET
SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS, QUEBEC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, will announce financial support for the Economuseum Network Society.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Time
11:30 a.m.
Location
Maison Cassis Monna & Filles
1225 Royal Road
Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC
G0A 4E0
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
