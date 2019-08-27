/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce funding to support tourism in Quebec/

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding to strengthen Quebec's tourism sector, boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families.

Date:

August 27, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Maison des arts Desjardins de Drummondville

175 Ringuet Street

Drummondville, Quebec

J2C 2P7



