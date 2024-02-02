DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Media representatives are invited to tour OLA Bamboo along with the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED.

Minister Martinez Ferrada will take the opportunity to highlight financial contributions from CED for OLA Bamboo and Secure Exchanges. She will be available to answer the media's questions.

Date:

February 2, 2024

Time:

2:45 p.m.

Location:

OLA Bamboo Warehouse

1400 Rue Jean‑Berchmans‑Michaud

Door 13

Drummondville, Quebec

J2C 7V3

We ask any journalists interested in participating in this visit to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 12:45 p.m. on February 2, 2024: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]