QUÉBEC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, will announce Government of Canada financial support for optics-photonics centre of expertise National Optics Institute (INO) to strengthen its capacity to guide Quantino, its incubator specializing in high technology

This announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED.

Media representatives are invited to participate in the tour of the Quantico incubator following the press conference.

Date:

March 11, 2024

Schedule:

10:15 a.m. – Press conference begins

10:40 a.m. – Tour of Quantino incubator

Location:

National Optics Institute – Entry 2

2740 Rue Einstein

Québec, Quebec

G1P 4S4

We ask any journalists interested in attending this press conference to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 8 a.m. on March 11, 2024: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]