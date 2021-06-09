LONGUEUIL, QC, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada ("ArcelorMittal") confirms that today its workers ratified the agreement in principle reached between the company's management and the negotiating committees of the five local unions of the United Steelworkers.

The labour dispute that began on May 10 ended this evening at 8 p.m., in accordance with the back-to-work protocol agreed to by the two parties. The new four-year collective labour agreement will provide stability for both employees and all the company's partners.

"We are happy to turn the page on this conflict. The past few weeks have been a time to pause and start anew. We look forward to welcoming back our employees and I personally assure them of my commitment, as well as that of all managers and executives, to a safe and healthy work environment where respect must prevail," declared Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada and Chairman of the management committee of ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

