/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Minnesota PFAS Reporting/

Updated Minnesota PFAS Reporting Rules

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 7, Claigan will host a webinar to explain the newly released updated Minnesota PFAS reporting requirement. With PFAS reporting due January 1, 2026, the new reporting rules are expected to be the final format.

Minnesota has the most comprehensive PFAS reporting requirement in the US, with more detail and substance than even the US federal EPA PFAS reporting requirements. With that in mind, Claigan has ensured the baseline information of our PFAS testing and consulting projects are structured for Minnesota PFAS reporting.

Claigan's webinar will break down these details with a touch of humour, offering clear, practical advice on the steps companies need to complete to report in Minnesota

Key topics will include:

January 1 2026 deadline

Who is in scope

Reporting fields

Rules and guidelines on margining similar products

Reporting examples

Reporting fees

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on May 7.

Webinars - Minnesota PFAS Reporting

Date: 7 May 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b7HtVEwVTvmqMhR41ygwVQ

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gdjHrcfkSKuLbZlszIq1zg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

