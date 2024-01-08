/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Canada Chemical Data Reporting 2024/
08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET
Reporting requirements for Chemicals in Articles in 2024
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - On 10 January 2024, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the Canadian chemical data reporting, including the upcoming January 17 deadline. Articles importers and manufacturers in Canada are mandated to report chemical data in 2024.
Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), Canada issues periodic mandatory chemical reporting data requirements (such as the batch 1 chemical management plan survey of June 2023). These surveys are mandatory for companies importing or manufacturing these chemicals in mixtures or articles (subject to certain criteria).
The upcoming deadline for submission or application for extensions is January 17, 2024.
Following the January chemical data reporting, Canada is expected to release data reporting requirements for PFAS in articles in 2024.
Topics to include
- Explanation of CEPA chemical data reporting
- Deadlines
- Scope
- Compliance process
- Expected PFAS data reporting - 2024
- Note on Canada Modern Slavery reporting in 2024
Webinars - Canadian Chemical Data Reporting - 2024
Date: 10 January 2024
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (approximately 1.25 hours)
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7773397011473798489 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
Claigan is the world leader on PFAS compliance with detailed testing data on hundreds of products. The Claigan EU PFAS Restriction Submissions Project will be the most detailed and technical submission to the EU.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results"
SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.
Share this article