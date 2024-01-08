/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Canada Chemical Data Reporting 2024/

Reporting requirements for Chemicals in Articles in 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - On 10 January 2024, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the Canadian chemical data reporting, including the upcoming January 17 deadline. Articles importers and manufacturers in Canada are mandated to report chemical data in 2024.

Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), Canada issues periodic mandatory chemical reporting data requirements (such as the batch 1 chemical management plan survey of June 2023). These surveys are mandatory for companies importing or manufacturing these chemicals in mixtures or articles (subject to certain criteria).

The upcoming deadline for submission or application for extensions is January 17, 2024.

Following the January chemical data reporting, Canada is expected to release data reporting requirements for PFAS in articles in 2024.

Topics to include

Explanation of CEPA chemical data reporting

Deadlines

Scope

Compliance process

Expected PFAS data reporting - 2024

Note on Canada Modern Slavery reporting in 2024

Webinars - Canadian Chemical Data Reporting - 2024

Date: 10 January 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (approximately 1.25 hours)

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7773397011473798489 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

