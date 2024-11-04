/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Basics of the EU Battery Regulation/
Principle requirements from 2024 to 2028
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 6, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the basics of the EU Battery Regulation. Claigan's webinar will cover the principle requirements for battery compliance in the EU under the new EU Battery Regulation.
The EU Battery Regulation was published in the Official Journal of EU in July of 2023. The EU Battery Regulation replaces the Battery Directive of 2006. The EU Battery Regulation has evolving compliance requirements for batteries from 2024 to 2033.
Claigan's webinar will cover the principle requirement of battery compliance from 2024 to 2028 with a primary focus on standard batteries. Compliance requirements for large industrial, LMT, and vehicle batteries will be discussed in brief, but - in the interest of time and depth - this webinar will focus primarily on standard batteries.
Key topics will include:
- Material restrictions
- The concept of critical raw materials
- Addition of CE marking to batteries
- Labelling requirements for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027
- Declaration of conformity and technical file requirements
- The current status of due diligence requirements
- The current status of removability and performance requirements
- Short synopsis of near term requirements
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on November 6th.
Webinars - Basics of the EU Battery Regulation
Date: 6 November 2024
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour including Q&A
To Register:
10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I4sYNlWbSFmIBn-27WvigA
2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yaVl_w4nR6m98DefqT5vCQ
or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.
