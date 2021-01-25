/R E P E A T -- Claigan Environmental Webinar - Changes in US Restricted Materials Compliance/

Changes to Prop 65 warnings and five substance restricted under TSCA

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 3 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the significant changes to both California Proposition 65 and US TSCA. Under the proposed Prop 65 changes, the generic small form warnings will be replaced by warnings that include identification of at least one chemical. Under TSCA, in January 2021, the US EPA has banned five substances in articles. In both cases, the deadlines are in 2022 - leaving companies with very little time to prepare.

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65) is the most heavily enforced restricted materials legislation in the world, with over 300 prosecutions per month. Prosecutions under Prop 65 have been avoidable by providing simple generic warnings on products or packaging. Under the proposed amendments, companies will now have to identify specific chemicals in their generic warnings. In the first half of the webinar, Claigan will go into specific detail on the changes including practical outcomes.

Unlike the EU and California, the US, at a federal level, has had very few chemical restrictions in products. Under the new final rules published by the EPA in January 2021, five substances will now be banned in articles. In the second half of the webinar, Claigan will describe the restrictions, deadlines, common uses of the chemicals, and practical approaches to compliance, considering the short deadlines involved.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Prop 65

Current warning rules



Changes to short form warning rules



Identification of chemical substances



Timelines



Practical approaches to compliance

US TSCA Final Rules

5 Substances newly restricted



Scope and deadlines



Common uses for each for the chemicals



Practical approaches to compliance

