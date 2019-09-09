/R E P E A T -- AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde to Present 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada/

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde will publicly release "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada", at a press conference on Monday, September 9. The document sets out First Nations priorities for the coming federal election and seeks specific commitments from all parties.

DATE: Monday, September 9, 2019



TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET



LOCATION: National Press Theatre

150 Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON

In 2015, AFN National Chief Bellegarde issued "Closing the Gap: 2015 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada," which framed the dialogue around First Nations during the election campaign and helped set the agenda for the incoming government. "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada" aims to have the same impact. It will outline the AFN's and First Nations focus for advocacy during the campaign, and through the next Parliamentary session. The National Chief will speak to the importance of First Nations priorities as Canada's priorities, and the significance of First Nations voters in the upcoming election.



The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

Michael Hutchinson, Senior Communication Advisor, Assembly of First Nations, 613-241-6789 ext. 244, 613-859-6831 (cell), mhutchinson@afn.ca; Monica Poirier, Bilingual Communications Officer, Assembly of First Nations, 613-241-6789 ext. 382, 613-292-0857 (mobile), poirierm@afn.ca

