LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") will release its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference:

Date and time: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 9:00 AM EST Webcast: bit.ly/48yJ76Q or via innergex.com Phone numbers: 1 888 390-0605 or 416 764-8609 To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3tTCAnR to receive an instant automated call back.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada's best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 86 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,579 MW (gross 4,226 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 409 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 2 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 747 MW (gross 849 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 355 MWh, 4 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totalling 9,939 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

For further information: Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, [email protected]