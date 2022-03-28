/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 28, 2022/ Français

Note: All times local

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Private meetings

11:00 a.m

The Prime Minister will make an early learning and child care announcement with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, and Ontario's Minister of Education Stephen Lecce will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.



Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

6:00 p.m

The Prime Minister will attend a local celebration of Nowruz.



