Mar 28, 2022, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
Private meetings
|
11:00 a.m
|
The Prime Minister will make an early learning and child care announcement with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, and Ontario's Minister of Education Stephen Lecce will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
|
6:00 p.m
|
The Prime Minister will attend a local celebration of Nowruz.
|
Closed to media
