/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 12, 2019/

Note: All times local

 

Ottawa, Ontario

9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting. 



Room 225A
West Block
Parliament Hill


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. 


3:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo. Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly will be in attendance. 




Office of the Prime Minister
West Block
Parliament Hill



Note for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting

 

