/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, August 7, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

9:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of the International Association of Fire Fighters at the biennial Canadian Policy Conference and will deliver brief remarks.



Salon A

Delta Hotels by Marriott St. John's Conference Centre

120 New Gower Street



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.


10:20 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight Ball.




Closed to media.


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Royal St. John's Regatta (weather permitting).



The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse

10 Clancey Drive



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will act as an official guest starter for a Regatta race.



Starting Tower

The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse

10 Clancey Drive



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


11:55 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a medal and trophy presentation for Regatta participants.



Winner's Circle

The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse

10 Clancey Drive



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


12:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon hosted by the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee.



Closed to media. 

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, August 7, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET