/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, August 7, 2019/
Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the International Association of Fire Fighters at the biennial Canadian Policy Conference and will deliver brief remarks.
Salon A
Delta Hotels by Marriott St. John's Conference Centre
120 New Gower Street
Notes for media:
10:20 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight Ball.
Closed to media.
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Royal St. John's Regatta (weather permitting).
The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse
10 Clancey Drive
Note for media:
11:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will act as an official guest starter for a Regatta race.
Starting Tower
The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse
10 Clancey Drive
Note for media:
11:55 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a medal and trophy presentation for Regatta participants.
Winner's Circle
The Royal St. John's Regatta Boathouse
10 Clancey Drive
Note for media:
12:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon hosted by the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee.
Closed to media.
