/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, August 13, 2019/

Aug 13, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Toronto John Tory.
Mayor's office
Second floor
Toronto City Hall
100 Queen Street West
Notes for media:
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Mayor of Toronto John Tory will hold a joint media availability.
Members' Lounge
Toronto City Hall Council Chamber
Toronto City Hall
100 Queen Street West
Notes for media:
