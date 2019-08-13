/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, August 13, 2019/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 13, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Toronto John Tory.



Mayor's office

Second floor


Toronto City Hall

100 Queen Street West



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.


11:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister and Mayor of Toronto John Tory will hold a joint media availability. 




Members' Lounge 


Toronto City Hall Council Chamber


Toronto City Hall

100 Queen Street West



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. 

   

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, August 13, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 13, 2019, 07:00 ET