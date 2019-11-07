/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, November 7, 2019/ Français
Nov 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King.
|
Office of the Prime Minister
|
West Block
|
Parliament Hill
|
Note for media:
|
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a gathering with national caucus members.
|
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
|
144 Wellington Street
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article