/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, November 7, 2019/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Nov 07, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario  


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King.



Office of the Prime Minister

West Block

Parliament Hill



Note for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a gathering with national caucus members. 



Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street



Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, November 7, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Nov 07, 2019, 07:00 ET