/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 29, 2019/

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Surrey, British Columbia


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. A media availability will follow. Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson will be in attendance.




BC Hydro Trades Training Centre

12591 82 Avenue



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

