/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 29, 2019/ Français
Aug 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Surrey, British Columbia
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. A media availability will follow. Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson will be in attendance.
|
BC Hydro Trades Training Centre
|
12591 82 Avenue
|
Notes for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article