/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 22, 2019/

Ottawa, Ontario
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United States Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be in attendance.
Office of the Prime Minister
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with Canada's Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Mona Nemer.
Closed to media.
