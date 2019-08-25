/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Sunday, August 25, 2019/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 25, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Biarritz, France


9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session I.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


12:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of United States of America, Donald Trump.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Luncheon, hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.




Closed to media.


3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session II.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


4:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.



Hôtel du Palais

1, avenue de l'Impératrice



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.



Hôtel du Palais

1, avenue de l'Impératrice



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


8:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Sunday, August 25, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Aug 25, 2019, 07:00 ET