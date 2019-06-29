/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, June 29, 2019/ Français
Note: All times local
|
Osaka, Japan
|
8:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Lima Group.
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
9:40 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Leader's Side-Event on Women's Empowerment.
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Session III.
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:40 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session IV, hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
|
Closed to media.
|
1:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Summit Closing Session.
|
Plenary Room, Ground Floor
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
|
Press Briefing Room D, 3rd Floor
|
International Media Center
|
International Exhibition Center
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart for Ottawa.
|
Closed to media.
